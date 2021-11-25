Kidnapped victim found dead in Kwara | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Kwara has recovered the dead body of a kidnapped victim, simply identified as Adegboja.

Adegboja, 56, was kidnapped on Nov. 19, at Olla town in Isin Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ilorin.

According to him, the command expressed her condolences to the people of Olla in particular and Kwara in general.

“Every available human and material resources to the command was deployed in the effort to get the deceased rescued alive.

“But unfortunately, the reverse was the case, as he died as a result of the severe injuries to his left hand inflicted on him by the kidnappers in the struggle to subdue him.

“When information received from the team of vigilante and local hunters coopted into the search for the victim to the effect that his dead body has been found deep inside the bush and has been handed over to the family by the police,…