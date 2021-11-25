NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 9.30 kilograms of cociane worth over N2.7 billion at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said a 32-year-old drug trafficker based in Liberia, Maduabuchi Chinedu, was arrested with the consignment.

Babafemi said the suspect who hailed from Obaha Okigwe village, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, lived in Liberia where he worked as a miner.





He said the suspect was arrested during an inward joint search of Ethiopian Airlines flight 911 at the Abuja airport on Nov. 24.

He said the drug, which weighed 9.30kg cocaine, was wrapped in candies wraps and concealed in the suspect’s luggage.

According to him, during his preliminary interview, Chinedu claimed he left Nigeria in 2018 to settle in Liberia where he now has a residence permit.

“He, however, added that economic pressure and the need to raise money to…