



Six political parties have fielded candidates for the Dec. 4, Ekiti State local government councils poll, an official has said. Justice Jide Aladejana, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti. Aladejana assured that the election would be free, fair and credible. He said that […]

The post Six parties to participate in Ekiti local council poll appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper