Steve Burton Fired From 'General Hospital' For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

By
Headliners
-
1



General Hospital star Steve Burton was fired from the soap opera on Tuesday after he refused the COVID-19 vaccine mandated for all actors on the show.  Burton’s character Jason Morgan (previously Jason Quartermaine) had been a regular on the show since 1992, except for a brief hiatus from 2013 to 2017, when he had a multi-year […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper

