Applicant in court for alleged forgery, defamation of ex-minister Fani-Kayode | The Guardian Nigeria News

An applicant, Emmanuel Anakan on Friday appeared in a Karu Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for alleged forgery and defamation of a Former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode.

The police charged Anakan of Guzape Village, Asokoro Extension in Abuja with criminal conspiracy, forgery, using a forged document, participating in false evidence and defamation of character.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr John Ijagbemi, told the court that sometime last March, the complainant, Fani-Kayode, reported that the defendant conspired with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, Prisca Chikwendu and Anthonia Uchenna.

He said that the defendant also conspired with one Oko Emmanuel, Daniel Gona and Agbolo Edah, who are now at large to forge some court processes using them against him at the court.

The prosecutor said that the defendants used the processes as genuine and deposed to series of affidavits to false allegations against the complainant.

The prosecutor also alleged that Fani-Kayode also…