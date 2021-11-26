Daniel Ford founder Edun hosts Soyinka in London book reading of Nobel laureate’s latest work | The Guardian Nigeria News

25 November 2021 |
7:09 pm
Professor Wole Soyinka, Africa’s first Nobel laureate in literature, was this week the guest of top UK property maestro, Yemi Edun, as the founder and CEO of Daniel Ford International hosted the launch and book reading of ‘Chronicles From the Land of The Happiest People on Earth’ inside the British Library Knowledge Centre in London.…
Source: Guardian Newspaper