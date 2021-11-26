Farmers in Niari to benefit from Agri Resources cold storage facility | The Guardian Nigeria News

NIARI, Republic of the Congo, 26 November, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- In the Republic of Congo, onion farmers in the province of Niari and its surrounding areas are set to reap the benefits from the cold storage facility project by Agri Resources Congo.

The installation of the new cooling system has begun within the company’s concession in Moulende (close to Dolisie).

Beginning of construction works November 2021



The first of its kind in this region, the new facility will have the capacity to store up to 500 tonnes of green onion and other fresh vegetables. The site will cover the requirements for the company’s production, as well as for local farmers wishing to partake in the Agri Resources Congo outsourcing programme.

Agri Resources Congo green onion fields



Green onions (also known as scallions) are a staple vegetable, consumed by every household in Congo and the sub-region. They are very versatile and delicious raw or cooked, but unlike regular…