Global initiative against gender-based violence, WanderSafe Accord, launches in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

In honour of the 30th birthday of the United Nations Day for the Eradication of Violence Against Women and commencement of the UN Women’s ‘16 Days of Activism’, the WanderSafe Accord – a treaty committing international stakeholders to working together to end gender-based was launched and ratified in Sydney, Australia at a ceremony for media, dignitaries and guests including the Acting Ambassador to Australia, Mercy Clements.

The WanderSafe Accord reinforces the tenets outlined in the UN Secretary General’s UNite Campaign to End Violence Against Women to continue to advocate for survivors, assist with access to programs, fund necessary programs and collect data about the efficacy of actions taken to ‘act for equal’. The WanderSafe Accord commits signatories to act on the mandate reinforcing the 17th UN Sustainable Development Goal, Collaboration.

Created by UN Women members, Stephenie Rodriguez and Maria Calibo-Sales, The WanderSafe Accord was conceptualized in a…