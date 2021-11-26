Nigeria risks fourth wave as South Africa detects deadlier COVID-19 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• New variant worse than Delta – S’Africa virologist

• Being vaccinated against COVID-19 not licence

to throw caution to the wind, WHO warns

• Lagos braces up for the fourth wave laments low vaccination rate

As the world slowly pulls out of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic with increased vaccination, South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers, which is worse than the Delta variant.

They blame it for a surge in infection numbers. Daily infections shot to more than 1,200 cases on Wednesday, from around 100 earlier this month, raising fears of a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The variant – called B.1.1.529 – has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible, scientists told reporters at a news conference, yesterday.

Early signs from diagnostic laboratories suggest the variant has rapidly increased in the most populated…