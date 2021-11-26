NUPENG extends 14-day strike notice by 7 days — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has extended the 14-day ultimatum earlier given to the Federal Government by seven days.

This is contained in a statement issued by the union’s General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NUPENG had, on Nov. 15, issued the 14-day ultimatum to embark on a nationwide strike due to what it called non-implementation of an agreement earlier reached with the government.

NAN also reports that the issues at stake include non-payment of workers’ salaries and title benefits, among others.

Olawale said that in spite of the various interventions and engagements with government agencies and institutions, issues concerning the welfare of members and unfair labour practices by some oil majors had yet to be fully resolved.

“Leadership of the union is still exercising further patience and restraint to give the ongoing discussions the chances of resolving…