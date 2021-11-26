Obaseki, others to raise funds for under-privileged children at Xmas concert | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 day ago
On August 6, the Federal Government renamed the Ministry of Science and Technology as Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.
1 day ago
Events of the past days at the National Secretariat of Nigeria’s governing political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) did much to underscore the point that really, uneasy lies the head that bears a crown.
1 day ago
The renowned professor of History and Yoruba leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, yesterday, said his group and others would continue to…
Source: Guardian Newspaper