



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has congratulated the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his 75th birthday. Dr. Ayu, in a statement, described Atiku, who is also the Waziri Adamawa, as a one of the great fighters for democracy. “The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is one of […]

The post Atiku is one of the great fighters for democracy- Iyorchia Ayu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper