Boys not girls more prone to psychological and physical abuse in sport | The Guardian Nigeria News

Three-quarters of children have faced abuse in sport and boys are more likely to be victims than girls, a study of more than 10,000 individuals in six European countries released on Saturday shows.

The most common form of abuse suffered by children taking part in sport outside of school was psychological, ranging from a lack of praise to humiliating treatment, the European Union-funded study shows.

Nearly two-thirds of those polled for the Child Abuse in Sport: European Statistics (CASES) study said they had suffered psychological abuse while 44 percent had experienced physical violence.

The report’s lead author, Professor Mike Hartill of Edge Hill University in England, said the findings show those who govern sport in Europe have done “too little” to safeguard children in sport and must do “far more than producing policy”.

“Our findings are obviously of great concern. We have seen a number of high-profile cases of child abuse in sport in recent times, but this…