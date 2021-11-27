Nigeria can be peaceful, united if leaders value every section of Nigeria – Jonathan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Nigerian leaders to value the interest of every section of the country in order to build a united nation devoid of agitation, disunity and disenchantment.

Jonathan spoke when he led members of the 1981 set of the University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association on Saturday, to the king of Opume kingdom in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, King Amalate Turner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan described the country as being blessed with both human and natural endowments which can only be enjoyed in a peaceful atmosphere.

He urged leaders to focus more on building a united nation where no one society or tribe should be more valued than the other.

“If leaders derail, then there is bound to be disunity and disenchantment from those who feel not being accorded their rightful respect and value,” he said.

Jonathan, who is an alumnus and a member of the pioneer graduate class of 1981 of the University…