Obasanjo urges FG to focus on renewable energy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Inaugurates N2b Solar Power Project

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to tackle the epileptic power supply in the country by generating electricity from renewable energy and clean carbon-free sources. He gave the advice at the inauguration of a 2MW solar power project at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The former President insisted that Nigeria has the resources to generate the bulk of electricity consumed in the country from alternative sources. “The goal of producing Nigeria’s electricity from renewable energy is achievable, affordable and transformative,” he said.

Speaking on the project, Obasanjo described it as “the single largest investment this not-for-profit organisation has made.” To him, the OOPL solar power project is a reflection of the organisation’s commitment to clean and renewable energy.

“We hope that by committing to consume renewable energy, we…