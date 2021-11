The bodies of three people have been discovered in a burnt-out building in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara, police said Saturday, the first reported deaths after days of rioting. The charred bodies were discovered in a store in the Chinatown district of Honiara, with a security guard telling AFP he found the bodies in two […]

The post Three killed in Solomon Islands unrest appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper