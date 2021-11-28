Bringing Glenfiddich’s Filigree To Life With Handbags — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Guardian Life
28 November 2021 |
6:07 am
Think luxury, think Zashadu, one of Nigeria’s top luxury handbag company. Behind the scenes of the famed Zashadu is Zainab Ashadu, the creative founder and director of Zashadu. With influences from architecture, art curation, and fashion styling, she used her knowledge to make bags whose design was inspired by the Glenfiddich Filigree. The Guardian Life…
Source: Guardian Newspaper