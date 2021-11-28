COVID Omicron: Indonesia bans arrivals from Nigeria, seven other African countries







The government of Indonesia says it will ban the entry of travellers who have been in eight African countries, including Nigeria, and extend quarantine times for all arrivals to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, officials have said. The ban extends to people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, […]

