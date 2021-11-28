Normalcy restores to Abuja-Kaduna highway as Buhari talks tough | The Guardian Nigeria News

Normalcy has been restored to the”bandit-infected” Abuja-Kaduna highway following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to deal mercilessly with highway criminals across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to the presidential order, bandits had operated along the Abuja-Kaduna road for four consecutive days where they abducted an unspecified number of travellers on the highway.

Buhari had in the week under review, again directed security agencies to urgently address the resurgence of kidnapping and other crimes on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and on other roads across the country.

The president, who presided over a meeting of the National Security Council on Nov. 25, assured that Nigerians would soon witness serious security improvement as specific orders had been given to all security agencies to tackle security challenges across the country.

However, following the presidential order, the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with other security…