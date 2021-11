Dr Gabriel Adakole, a Public Health Expert, has called on the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, to look into the possibility of returning the requirement of wearing facemask/shields following the threats from the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The post PSC should rethink face shield policy due to COVID-19 Omicron variant threat – says expert appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper