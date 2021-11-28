‘Seeds technology’ll reduce Nigeria’s $10b food imports, stem food insecurity’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

May Hit 1million Metric Tonnes Of Seeds

Nigeria’s worsening food insecurity, which has pushed the cost of food importation to over $10 billion and has escalated foreign exchange scarcity to a record high, may be significantly doused thanks to a new seeds technology.



This was the enthusiasm shared yesterday in Zaria, at the coming of new Germany ultramodern and fully automated seed condition line, an indigenous agricultural company, Value Seeds Limited, as stakeholders, who gathered across Africa said that seeds remained one of the most critical challenges escalating food insecurity and importation in the country

Although agriculture is projected as a priority for the current administration with over N592.9 billion budgeted for the sector in the past five years, the Central Bank of Nigeria had admitted earlier this month that importation of some agricultural products, especially grains were parts of the reasons why the country’s foreign exchange challenges were…