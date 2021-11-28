Upholding the law and achieving greatness – Part 2 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Application

How does all this concern us as a people running a judicial system? The judiciary is the third estate of the realm in a democratic system of government, an important pillar upon which government stands, the interpreter of the law; the last hope of the common man. The Judiciary is under constitutional obligation to uphold the law and do justice to everyone. These appellations make the job of the judiciary a very difficult one, I must say. It is difficult because you must have to answer or defend your name at any cost.

Every nation, just like Nigeria, has a Constitution, which is the law that should guide all we do. The states also go on to make laws, which guide how they should operate. The judiciary has the responsibility of interpreting this law.

This law applies to everybody, the leaders and the led. The law tells the leaders what they should do or not do and how they should do or not do it, in matters of administration, finances, education, security, welfare, moral…