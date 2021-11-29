AMAA: Eyimofe wins five awards, including Best Director, Best Nigerian Film | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Ifeanyi Ibeh

29 November 2021   |  
12:43 am

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) has won five awards at the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), including the prestigious Best Director and Best Nigerian Film awards. Nominated in seven of the 26 categories, prior to Sunday’s AMAA, the GDN Studios-produced film also came out tops in the Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best First…

One-half of Eyimofe’s directorial duo, Chuko Esiri, poses with the five awards that were won by the Nigerian feature film at the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards, on November 28, 2021, in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: GDN Studios)

Source: Guardian Newspaper

