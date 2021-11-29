Ben Obi faults Ken Nnamani on ‘killing’ Obasanjo’s third term — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Senator Ben Obi has faulted former Senate President Ken Nnamani’s claim of scuttling the alleged third term bid of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.



Obi, who represented Anambra Central in the Fifth Senate, noted that he and a number of others were the arrowheads.

He told The Guardian that Nnamani’s submission at the recent presentation of his book, ‘Standing Strong, Legislative Reforms, Third Term and other Issues of the Fifth Senate,’ was a misrepresentation of facts.



Obi said the erstwhile Senate President was not even a member of the Movement against Third Term, which spoke and worked against the elongation plan.



The Anambra State native listed Senators Uche Chukwumerije, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Badamasi Maccido and Seidu Dansadau as the first set of lawmakers that joined the pressure group he reportedly formed and coordinated to stop the project.



He added that he was rather the person briefing Nnamani on the activities of the…