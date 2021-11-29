Cadbury’s Top Officials Mentors Five Young Graduates in the Clorets Mentorship Programme | The Guardian Nigeria News

Clorets, in collaboration with Jobberman Nigeria, rolled out a three-month mentorship programme for undergraduates, fresh graduates and young professionals to showcase the importance of mentorship and guide aspiring professionals in their respective career paths.



L-R: Esther Okonmah, Deborah Ajayi, Temi Pikuda, Justice Ukpong, and Rosemary Meziem.

The Mentorship Programme was divided into five categories – Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, Manufacturing, and Sales. To give consumers an equal opportunity for mentorship, Clorets announced the programme across its social media pages and shortlisted the top 100 candidates. These candidates were offered Soft Skill Training from Jobberman Nigeria. Jobberman Nigeria accessed the top 100 candidates and the best results were finalists.

The Finalists were interviewed virtually by Dr Dipo Awojide and Jobberman Nigeria; the recommended candidates were selected as Mentees. After three months of mentorship, the lives of these…