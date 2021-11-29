Epstein associate Maxwell goes on trial Monday for sex crimes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The much-anticipated sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with grooming underage girls for late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is set to begin Monday before a packed federal courthouse in Manhattan.

The 59-year-old daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted in New York of sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former lover who killed himself in prison over two years ago.

Following the death of Epstein — a multi-million-dollar money manager who befriended countless celebrities, including Britain’s Prince Andrew — prosecutors vowed to pursue co-conspirators, resulting in Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020.

She has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — where she has complained of unsanitary and inhumane conditions — under rigorous surveillance that one of her lawyers compared to that surrounding serial killer Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the…