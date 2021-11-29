FIFA to test off-side VAR at Arab Cup | The Guardian Nigeria News

23 Nov

Shortlists for players’, goalkeepers’ and coaches’ prizes announced; public voting via FIFA.com (https://fifa.fans/3xdZ943): votes can be cast until 10 December 2021; the Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2021 show to take place on 17 January 2022. FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2021, the winners of which will be revealed at an…