Lebron James shines late as Lakers down Pacers in overtime — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Los Angeles superstar LeBron James returned from the first suspension of his NBA career to score 39 points Wednesday and lead the Lakers to a 124-116 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Russell Westbrook added 20 points for the Lakers, who trailed by 12 in the third quarter but rallied despite the absence of ailing star Anthony Davis, who missed the game with flu-like symptoms.

Indiana, led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 28 points, were in control for most of the night, with the Lakers taking their first lead of the game at 101-100 on Malik Monk’s three-pointer with 4:30 left to play.

James then dug in, delivering a pair of free throws, a driving finger-roll layup and a pull-up three-pointer as the Lakers pushed the lead to 110-104 with 1:17 left in regulation.