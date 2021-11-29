





Lionel Messi has won a record seventh Ballon d’Or, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to the title. The forward inspired Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993, ending his long wait for silverware at international level. He also lifted the Copa del Rey with Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Messi collected […]

The post Lionel Messi wins historic seventh Ballon d’Or appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper