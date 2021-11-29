Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Virgil Abloh Dead At 41







Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died on Sunday, aged 41, after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer. Abdullah’s death was announced in a statement by the fashion and luxury house’s French owners LVMH who revealed that he had been “battling privately” against cancer for several years. The first […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper