Top US fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, has died of cancer aged 41, the fashion and luxury house’s French owners LVMH announced on Sunday.

“We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement.





Source: Guardian Newspaper