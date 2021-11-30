



The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, Astroworld’s tragedy victim, has refused Travis Scotts’ offer to cover his funeral expenses. Responding to Scott’s letter expressing remorse over Ezra’s death and an offer to cover the boy’s funeral expenses, the Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard wrote: “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr Scott […]

The post Ezra Blount's Family Refuses Travis Scott's Offer To Pay Funeral Costs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper