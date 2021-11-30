Matawalle presents 160bn 2022 budget for Zamfara | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has presented a budget of N160 billion for 2022 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget on Tuesday in Gusau, Matawalle said that the figure was higher than the revised 2021 budget of N117 billion by 36 per cent.

He said that the budget was made up of N63 billion recurrent expenditure and N97 billion capital expenditure.

Matawalle said that the budget was targeted at addressing socio-economic challenges facing the state.

He listed some of the challenges to include insecurity, poverty, unemployment and infrastructure deficit.

Matawalle said that the budget was drawn based on the projected revenue of N80 billion recurrent and N80 billion capital expenditure.

The governor outlined a few projects that would be executed in 2022 which included the construction of Gusau- Jauri- Dogon Kade Road, rehabilitation of the existing roads from Kotorkoshi to Mada, and Gusau to Dansadau.

“Others include the reconstruction and…