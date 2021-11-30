





As Barbados became the world’s newest republic, its prime minister’s first act was to officially declare the island’s most famous citizen, Rihanna, a national hero. Barbados had already conferred the title of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary on the billionaire multiple Grammy-winning singer and businesswoman in 2018 and tasked her with encouraging education and tourism. The […]

The post New republic Barbados names Rihanna national hero appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper