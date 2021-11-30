Nigeria to benefit from $4.7tr digital service export market | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) have forged an alliance that could enable Nigeria to benefit from the yearly $4.7 trillion exportation of digital services.

This alliance is in line with the Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Pillar of the NITDA’s 2021-2024 Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) recently launched.

This was made known during a press briefing hosted by the immediate past NEPC Executive Director, Segun Awolowo to commemorate the consolidation and partnership between the two organisations.

The NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, who was represented at the event by the Acting Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy (CPS) Dr. Aristotle Onumo, said the partnership is aimed at facilitating the exportation of digital services, adding that more partnerships of this nature from the public and private sectors would bring out synergy, exchange of ideas and knowledge…