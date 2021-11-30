US-Nigeria tie deepens as Kinglace unveils five-year expansion plan | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Russia-based company, Kinglace Ice Cream, has opened a new branch in Lagos as unveils its five-year expansion plan in the country.

In the next five years, the company hopes to open 60 new branches which it hopes would create 1000 direct jobs besides several ones.

Speaking to The Guardian at the official launch of the branch of Kinglace as well as Burger King in Lagos, a shareholder of the firm, Roman Lola, explained its relationship with the iconic American brand, Burger King.

He said Iceberry, another American brand, is a shareholder of the Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited, which are franchisees of Burger King in Nigeria.

Lola said the brand has been working on starting operations in Nigeria for the last two years.

He added that the company has invested several million dollars to set up operations in the country and that its investment in the market in the next couple of years would reach tens of millions of dollar.

According to him, Kinglace Ice Cream…