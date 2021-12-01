book — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Donald Trump had a positive Covid-19 test, quickly followed by a negative, shortly before he went into a presidential debate with challenger Joe Biden last year, according to a new book.

Despite getting the all clear in that second test, Trump would get so sick with Covid-19 within a week that he had to be urgently hospitalized.

The testing detail emerged Wednesday in a report by The Guardian, which obtained an advance copy of “The Chief’s Chief,” a memoir by Trump’s chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows.

Trump tested positive three days before his first debate against Biden on September 29, 2020, and exhibited mild symptoms of what was taken to be a cold, the upcoming book recounts.

According to Meadows’ account, the result came through just as Trump was leaving the White House for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on September 26.

This followed a packed celebration at the White House for newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — a party where VIPs…