Falz says Sanwo-Olu’s peace walk invite is a ‘disrespectful joke’ — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana has described the invitation to a peace walk by Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a disrespectful joke.

“This suggestion of a ‘walk for peace’ sounds like a joke and a very disrespectful one at that,” Falz said on Twitter hours after Sanwo-Olu extended an invite to him and a few others in a statewide address.

Sanwo-Olu, in his speech earlier in the day, touched on the reports submitted by a judicial panel set up to investigate cases of police brutality in the state.

The panel also investigated the killing of unarmed anti-police brutality protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on the evening of October 20, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu gave the address ahead of the release of a white paper on the panel’s reports.

Sounding conciliatory, he called for a walk for peace next month “to herald the healing of our land.”

Apart from Falz, he also invited frontline #EndSARS…