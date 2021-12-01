GAC Motor sponsors ICAN as its mark 51st year anniversary | The Guardian Nigeria News

In renewing its efforts at fostering the sustainable development of the Nation’s socio-economic landscape, GAC Motor has once again taken a pivotal role in sponsoring the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) as the organization marks its 51st year anniversary.

Themed “Building Trust in Governance”, the 5-day event holding from November 29 till December 3, 2021 aims to bring Accounting professionals. The purpose of this event is to highlight a clear roadmap on strategies and policies that can create a more transparent and trustworthy system in the country. These efforts will serve towards economic prosperity in Nigeria.

GAC Motor seeks to demonstrate the true tenets of this event by making a headline showcase of the GS3 on the popular GAC Motor Pavilion – the platform from which car lovers get to experience any GAC model of their choice first-hand. In addition to displaying the GAC Motor at the event, the GAC team is also using the moment to…