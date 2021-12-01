Good agronomic practices’II address imminent rejection of Nigerian cocoa by EU – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says good agronomic practices by farmers will address the imminent rejection of Nigerian cocoa by the European Union beginning from 2022, due to continuous use of chemicals more than the original level.

Recall that the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria recently alleged that the EU had threatened to reject cocoa produced in Nigeria from 2022 due to a fall in the commodity’s quality.

The vice president stated in Abuja at the Nigerian Cocoa Summit and Awards in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Gap Lead, Dr Eze Kingsley Uzoma, urged the farmers to institute a mechanism and extend good agronomic practices and knowledge to ensure that cocoa produce from Nigeria meet international standard.

He warned that the residual effects of indiscriminate application of chemicals would reduce the quality of the seed and depreciate earnings in the sector as he tasked farmers to use them within the permissible standards.

Speaking, the National President…