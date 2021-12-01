Heavy casualty as troops pound Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Buni Yadi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army says the troops of of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have again inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in a fierce battle at Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a a statement on Wednesday, said the feat was achieved on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu said the terrorists, who frantically attempted to gain access into Buni Yadi, met stiff resistance from troops of 27 Task Force Brigade and Nigerian Army Special Forces School, supported by the Nigerian Air Component.

He added that personnel of the Nigerian Police also supported the troops who gallantly fought and overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower.

According to him, the ferocious battle forced the criminals to withdraw in different directions having suffered heavy losses.

“Several gun trucks with their occupants were taken out by the troops….