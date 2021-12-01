NGX opens December with N409bn loss | The Guardian Nigeria News

Activities on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) resumed the month of December on Wednesday in red with a loss of N409 billion due to profit taking in MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) and 22 others.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N22.566 trillion shed N409 billion or 1.81 per cent to close at N22.157 trillion.

Also, the NGX All-Share Index inched lower by 784.89 points or 1.81 per cent to close at 42,463.16 from 43,248.05 on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Year-to-Date gain moderated to 5.4 per cent.

The market negative performance was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; MTNN, Africa Prudential, Access Bank, Flour Mills of Nigeria and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.

Consequently, market sentiment was negative with 23 laggards, relative to 15 gainers.

MTNN dominated the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent to close at N171 per share.

African Prudential followed with 7.69 per cent to close at N6.00, while UACN…