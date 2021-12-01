



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country. Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said that two cases of the variant were discovered through genomic sequencing and linked the cases to two passengers from South Africa. […]

The post Nigeria confirms cases of Omicron in passengers from South Africa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper