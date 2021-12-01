Obaseki commissions new Farmforte cashew processing facility in Edo State







Farmforte Agro & Allied Solutions Limited has unveiled a new Cashew Processing Facility in Benin city, Edo state. The facility was commissioned by the Governor of Edo state, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the presence of Senator Matthew Urhoghiye and other distinguished guests. This is a major milestone in line […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper