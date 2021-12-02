Alleged defilement: Court fixes December 15 to rule on Baba Ijesha’s statement | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has fixed Dec. 15 to rule on the admissibility of the confessional statement of Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, who is facing allegations of defilement.

Taiwo fixed the date on Thursday after the prosecution and defence teams adopted their written addresses on the trial-within-trial.

Recall that during the court proceedings on Nov. 19, the defence, led by Mr Babatunde Ogala (SAN) and Mr Dada Awosika (SAN), had objected to the confessional statement of James, alias Baba Ijesha, being admitted as evidence.

The objection was predicated on the ground that the statement the Nollywood actor gave to the police was made under duress.

Taiwo, during the Nov. 19 proceedings, had granted their request for a trial-within-trial to determine the voluntariness of the statement.

After the trial-within-trial, she had adjourned for the adoption of written addresses.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Awosika, while adopting his written…