Court sets aside contempt suit against Nigerian Bottling Company | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Ambrose Allagoa of a Federal High Court, Lagos has set aside a committal proceedings by Rite Foods Ltd, against the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) over allegations of trade mark infringement.

The court set aside the suit, while delivering ruling on the various motions filed and argued by the respective parties on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rite Foods had initiated a contempt proceeding against NBC and its management, over issues bordering on alleged infringement on the Lion head trademark of its “Fearless” energy drink.

The substantive passing-off suit was filed by the plaintiff, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke sometime in March in suit No: FHC/L/CS/92/2021.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendant had infringed on its trademark with its Predator energy drink, by adopting a Lion head similar to same mark on its Fearless energy drink brand.

The plaintiff claimed that it has been trading with the lion image since 2017 before the NBC’s…