Despite Omicron surge, South Africa so far sees mild symptoms | The Guardian Nigeria News

Omicron is fueling a steep surge in infections in South Africa but relatively few people are being hospitalised, experts said Thursday, as patients so far reported mild symptoms.

The country recorded 11,535 new cases Thursday, mostly in the epicentre Gauteng, the province home to the biggest city Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria.

That’s five times as many cases as were reported just one week ago when South African scientists alerted the world to the new variant.

Three-quarters of new cases in South Africa are now Omicron.

But deaths and hospitalisations so far are rising at a much lower rate.

Experts caution that there is still much to learn, but credit vaccinations with preventing more cases of severe illness.

“There is an increase in Covid-19 admissions, but not to the point we have seen” in previous outbreaks, said Mary Kawonga, a doctor who heads a provincial Covid advisory council.

“Hospitalisations are increasing by a much lower rate than the cases and at a…