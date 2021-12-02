Emirates resumes direct flights between Dubai and Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Emirates Thursday announced resumption of direct flights between Dubai and Nigeria after months of suspension.

Flights will resume on December 5, Emirates said in a statement.

Although antigen tests are no longer compulsory for passengers heading to Dubai from Nigeria, Covid-19 PCR tests are, however, mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving to Dubai.

“Travellers coming from Nigeria must hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure,” Emirates said.

“Additionally, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has specified designated laboratories for passengers departing Nigeria and travellers must obtain their certificate from one of the labs listed here to be accepted on the flight.

“Travellers coming from Nigeria will also need to take another Covid-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport. Passengers flying to Nigeria have to meet the requirements of their destination.”

