Enugu APC sinks deeper with fresh crisis, three factions hold sway | The Guardian Nigeria News

It is not getting any better. The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State appears to have bitten more than it can chew and there is therefore, no peace in the party. The October 16 state congress was expected to bring cohesion in the state chapter, but it has deepened the crisis.

There are three factions currently claiming leadership and control. The third faction was the creation of the October 16 state congress.

In April this year, a festering leadership crisis had been resolved after the members came together at the state secretariat and pledged total loyalty to the leadership of the immediate past state chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye. There, they attempted to abandon the imaginary faction created and led by Mr Okay Ogbodo.

It was this tonic, guided by the wise counsel provided by the Senator Jonathan Zwingina- led registration/revalidation committee that enabled members move into the registration/revalidation exercise where they ended up increasing their membership in the state…