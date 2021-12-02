Kano State seals Shekarau’s lawyer office | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kano State government on Wednesday sealed the offices of Nureini Jimoh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and left workers stuck for several hours.

The state agents along security men invaded the Murtala Muhammad Way office complex of the lawyer at about 9am, forcefully placed the chamber and other offices in the premises under temporary siege for no official reason at the point of action.

Jimoh, a senior legal adviser to Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and a member representing Kano municipal at the house of representatives, Shaaba Ibrahim Sharada, led the legal team that secured judgment that declared Ganduje’s APC ward congress invalid.

The incidence came less than 24 hours Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja ruled in favour of APC members loyal to Senator Shekarau as truly recognized and certified ward executives and delegates of the party in Kano.

The Guardian learnt that the swift operation of officials of state Bureau of land was coordinated under one…